Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,033 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $466.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.70. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

