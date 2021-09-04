Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $412,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,475. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

