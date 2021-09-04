Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,549 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.05% of NetApp worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,537 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.35. 1,899,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,837. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

