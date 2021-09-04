Time New Bank (TNB) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and approximately $821,244.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00126741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00184703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00804593 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

