MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $14.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,946.01. The stock had a trading volume of 228,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,681.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,563.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.