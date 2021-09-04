Sfmg LLC Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $39,896,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock worth $261,317,362. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

DKNG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 6,946,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,229,309. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

