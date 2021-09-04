Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Increased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,069,027 shares of company stock worth $167,332,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

PLTR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.64. 26,652,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,668,039. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

