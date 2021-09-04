Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth $96,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $306,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.99. 462,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

