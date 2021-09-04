Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.14. 952,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

