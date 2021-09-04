Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 89,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,860. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

