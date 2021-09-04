iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 456,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 326,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.