Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $477,895,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after acquiring an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,928,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,529. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $107.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

