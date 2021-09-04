Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

ASAN traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.85. 4,674,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,343,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,145,215.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 166,632 shares worth $10,532,218. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

