Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 167,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,994. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

