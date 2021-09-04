Rational Advisors LLC Trims Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $145.19. 2,588,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.