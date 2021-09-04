HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,070 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $50,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after buying an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

