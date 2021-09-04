Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post $322.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $325.10 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $318.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 252,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,516. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

