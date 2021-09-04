Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce sales of $147.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.10 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $87.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $524.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 415,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,181. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 2.39. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950 in the last three months. 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

