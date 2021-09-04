Connable Office Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

EFSC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 89,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

