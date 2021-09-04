Connable Office Inc. Sells 6,634 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $4,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 78.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 47.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 115,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. 175,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,468. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

