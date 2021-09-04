Connable Office Inc. Makes New $448,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 10,258,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,550,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

