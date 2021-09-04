Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 587,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 635,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. 4,823,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

