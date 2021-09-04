Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $219.07 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $346.51 million and approximately $219.07 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00169072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.96 or 0.07929959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,955.89 or 0.99836630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00817416 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

