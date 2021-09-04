Zacks: Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.11. 871,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,434. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.