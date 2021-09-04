Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of Itron stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -154.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Itron will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $301,194. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.