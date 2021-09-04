Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $226,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,905 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 316.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 65.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,651 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.51. 1,516,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,237. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

