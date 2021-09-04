Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 1,236 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

TROW stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.