Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 14.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,461.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3,319.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

