CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.