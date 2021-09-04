PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 5.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $116,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $289.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $269.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

