Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,974 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $33,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.93. The stock had a trading volume of 556,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.60. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

