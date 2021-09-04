Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

