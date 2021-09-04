Connable Office Inc. Trims Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FormFactor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,857,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FormFactor by 3.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 345,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

