Connable Office Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 792,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

