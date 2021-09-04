Connable Office Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,829,000 after buying an additional 212,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.58. 366,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,327. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.24.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

