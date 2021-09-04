DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $129.58 Average PT from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.75. 628,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,409. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

