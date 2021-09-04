Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $16,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,907,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATO traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

