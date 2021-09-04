Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $864,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

