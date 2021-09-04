Analysts Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Target Price at $24.30

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 503,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $917.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

