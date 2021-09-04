Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $13.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 113,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,454. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.