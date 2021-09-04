Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $30.78

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

