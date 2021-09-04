14,760 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,784,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $6,163,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,458,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,281,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. 194,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,798. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11.

