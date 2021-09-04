NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.240 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NTAP opened at $91.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $91.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

