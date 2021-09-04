Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

HBI stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,204. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

