FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

A number of research firms have commented on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FireEye has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.56.

Get FireEye alerts:

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 108,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,090 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.