Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,815 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. 49,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,948. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80.

