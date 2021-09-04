Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 666,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $271,641. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.