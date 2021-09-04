CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after buying an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,115,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.38. 240,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $154.72.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.