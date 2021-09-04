Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,890 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 703,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 172,980 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 644,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,384. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.