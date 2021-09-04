Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Acquires New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

